Oblong school officials say the situation is contained after threat allegedly made at high school

OBLONG, Ill. (WTHI) - Oblong school officials say they believe they have the situation contained after a threat was made at the town's high school.

According to a letter from Jeff Patchett, the superintendent of Oblong CUSD #4, some sort of verbal threat was made at Oblong High School on Thursday morning.

The letter says the school corporation contacted the Oblong Police Department. They were able to identify the person who allegedly made the threat.

It went on to say appropriate action was taken, though it's not clear what that action is.