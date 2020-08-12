Oblong pays off late water bills with COVID-19 relief funding

OBLONG, Ill. (WTHI) - Oblong received funding from the Southern Illinois Community Foundation. This funding is targeting folks who were impacted by COVID-19. Town leaders decided to focus on utility assistance.

Mayor Teresa Fielder says, "For the village's part we had stopped the late payment fees. And we had also not shut off utilities. When they were so far behind."

Town leaders met to decide how to distribute the funding. They took a look at all the late customers within the village of Oblong.

Those town leaders then decided how they could take care of those who were the worst off. In all 17 families had their bills cleared.

Fielder says, "Some were months behind or hundreds of dollars in the hole. And there again they were trying but they just couldn't catch up. And this just came at a good time and we were able to help some of what we felt were our most in need."

Getting those bills paid off also helps Oblong's bottom line. But Fielder says it's all about making sure folks in town are doing ok.