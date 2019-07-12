OBLONG, Ill. (WTHI) - The City of Oblong is one step closer to getting a Community Development Block Grant.
Oblong was recently going door to door with surveys.
These surveys were needed to be eligible for a community development block grant.
Oblong Mayor Teresa Fiedler told News 10 they had to get 100 percent response from the community.
Fielder told us they have received that response.
Those surveys are now in the hands of the Greater Wabash Regional Planning Commission.
They will then be sent to the state level.
If awarded, the grant will be used to fix the town's wastewater lagoons.
Related Content
- Oblong one step closer to receiving Community Development Block Grant
- Oblong seeks help from residents to get block grant
- Local county one step closer to being "Stellar Community"
- Clay Community Schools receives STEM grant
- 'Buster' teaches Oblong students school bus safety
- One step closer to a Convention Center
- Church hosts community block party
- Marshall to receive housing grant
- Clay Community Schools receive grant to encourage college educations
- One step closer to Terre Haute, but how is the community reacting to a new Casino?
Scroll for more content...