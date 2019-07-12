Oblong one step closer to receiving Community Development Block Grant

OBLONG, Ill. (WTHI) - The City of Oblong is one step closer to getting a Community Development Block Grant.

Oblong was recently going door to door with surveys.

These surveys were needed to be eligible for a community development block grant.

Oblong Mayor Teresa Fiedler told News 10 they had to get 100 percent response from the community.

Fielder told us they have received that response.

Those surveys are now in the hands of the Greater Wabash Regional Planning Commission.

They will then be sent to the state level.

If awarded, the grant will be used to fix the town's wastewater lagoons.