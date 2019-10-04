Oblong eyes referendum for marijuana dispensary ban

OBLONG, Ill. (WTHI) - Oblong held a public meeting to discuss the ordinance on September 23rd. In attendance were Diann and Keith Bomer.

Keith Bomer says, "We're just opposed to it being in our community and in our county."

Both spoke out in favor of the ordinance that would ban dispensaries in Oblong. However Wednesday night the town board voted down the ordinance.

Diann Bomer says, "I think I am probably most disappointed by the fact that we had the public hearing. And the outcry against allowing this was so loud. But yet it seems to have been ignored."

While the ordinance failed, that's not the end of the story. News 10 spoke with Oblong mayor Teresa Fielder. She says a referendum is planned to be written up.

Mayor Teresa Fielder says, "We'll vote on that referendum to see if that's the way they want it. To be put on the ballot. And then if so then we've got that end of December deadline to get that to the county clerk."

That vote would likely come on November 6th. If the referendum passes the question would be put out on the march election.

Bomer says, "I think the board, as well as myself, feels that the community needs to make a decision on this. We hope that they'll not sit back in march."

If the referendum is on the ballot, both Diann and Keith Bomer say they'll be at the ballot box come March.

Diann Bomer says, "If that's the way that we can be heard and maybe, maybe paid attention to a little more seriously then that's the way it needs to be."