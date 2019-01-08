Oblong cracks down on underage e-cigarette usage

OBLONG, Ill. (WTHI) - Underage teens using e-cigarettes, it's a problem that according to the FDA has become an epidemic.

That problem has now crept into Oblong Illinois.

Oblong mayor Teresa Fielder "The chief of police in oblong has already confiscated six vaping devices from our schools. And he's got a dozen or so just off the street."

The increase has town officials seeking answers. Oblong has passed an updated ordinance. What used to only address tobacco now also include e-cigarettes.

Fielder says, "What it has given us a little more power to do is pinpoint the younger teens who think that it is safer and that there's not a difference between the tobacco rules."

The ordinance lays out similar rules for e-cigarettes to regular tobacco products. Purchasing, having, or using e-cigarettes under 18 is prohibited. The ordinance also cracks down on usage in certain town areas.

Fielder says, "We've had a lot of problems this past summer with teens and young adults smoking and vaping in some of our pavilions at the park."

Anyone using an e-cigarette or tobacco product will have to do so ten feet away from any seating at the park.

Those violating the ordinance face a minimum fine of $100.