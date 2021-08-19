Oblong Community Schools on probation for violating Illinois mask mandate

OBLONG, Ill. (WTHI) - School operations are changing for many local districts as COVID-19 continues to have an impact. One school district in Illinois is finding itself in hot water with the state.

The state board of education has put the Oblong Community Schools on probation.

The district posted the letters on Facebook. One is from the state board of education dated August 17. The letter says the district is not in compliance with the mask mandate.

The district recently unveiled its COVID-19 plan. It says school officials would not require masks.

This is an issue because Illinois mandated mask-wearing for preschool through grade 12 schools.

The letter says under Illinois code, the district is showing deficiencies that present a health hazard or danger to students or staff.

According to the letter, the district is required to have a meeting and submit a corrective plan.

The state superintendent said schools that don't take corrective action could lose access to state funding.

The district also posted a letter from the superintendent. It says a meeting with the state superintendent has been scheduled.

News 10 reached out to the Oblong Community School superintendent and Crawford County health officials.

Neither group was able to speak with us today.

For the letters. To view Oblong's COVID-19 guidelines.