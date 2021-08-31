Oblong Schools vote to be in compliance with state's mask mandate

OBLONG, IL (WTHI) - Oblong schools will soon be in compliance with the Illinois state mask mandate.

This means the district will no longer be under "Probation," and they will be back to a "Recognized" school district by the state of Illinois.

But this change did not come without opposition.

"This mask thing, it should be a choice," one local parent said. "I am an individual. I am not mandated to someone."

The close vote resulted after four board members voted in favor, two voted against, and one abstained.

The district decided at the start of the school year not to enforce masks. But starting Thursday, all students, staff, and visitors in K-12 must mask up.

While a majority of Oblong school parents are not in favor of the decision, others are thankful for the board's decision.

"Your rights are your rights, great, but I could care less about people's rights when it comes to children's health," another local parent said. "And all it will take is this [shows mask],"

If the district did not comply with the mask order, there would've been several serious consequences.

The district's status would change to a "Non-Recognition" status. This means a loss of state funding, loss of ability to participate in sporting events, and the school would also lose full recognition by the Illinois State Board of Education. This means diplomas issued by the school district would not be recognized by the state board.

"We have to do something so that our kids can play their sports, come to school and graduate with a diploma that counts," another local parent said.

School board members say the new masking policies will officially go into effect this Thursday.