Oblong, Illinois city leaders to host public hearing to discuss recreational marijuana businesses

OBLONG, Ill. (WTHI) - Oblong, Illinois village leaders want to hear from you.
They've planned a public hearing to talk about recreational marijuana businesses.
Now, the hearing is happening in a new location.
According to the village mayor, the public hearing is Monday, September 23rd at 7 p.m.
The meeting is happening at the Oblong American Legion on East Main Street.
Everyone is invited to share their thoughts on whether or not they'd be okay with a marijuana business locating there.
Under the new Illinois law, local governments can choose to pass an ordinance that would keep such businesses from setting up shop.
The law goes into effect at the start of the new year.
