Oaktown set to receive money to improve the town's water system

OAKTOWN, Ind. (WTHI) - Improvements are coming to a Knox County town's water system.

On Thursday, President Biden's administration announced $50,000 would be headed to Oaktown.

It's part of a larger $272 million effort to improve rural water infrastructure across the nation.

The money will be used to update drainage systems. The goal is to move storm-water run-off to the correct places more efficiently.

Earlier this week, we reported water issues in Oaktown. A post on the town's social media page said water could be out for days. It has since been restored.

Town leaders said rain flooded the sewage pump.