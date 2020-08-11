Oaktown receives funding for storm water project

OAKTOWN, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday morning it was warm and muggy in Oaktown Indiana. But just the night before rain waters filled the stormwater system of the small town. When this happens it can spell big problems for residents.

Town council president Randy Rinsch explains, "When we get the, three to four to five-inch rains, you know it causes a lot of problems. People get water in their basements, it causes the streets to get flooded, things like that. Back yards flooded. It causes a lot of problems."

Those problems are caused by the town's aging stormwater system. Pipes in some places are seventy years old or older. In some areas, there aren't even stormwater pipes.

But a new project hopes to begin fixing those issues.

Rinsch says, "We've got six locations that we're going to improve. Basically the project is going to be bigger down the road but this is a good foundation or a starting block for future expansion."

Six locations are the main hubs in the city's stormwater system. Reworking those areas will help to alleviate many of the problems.

The entire project is estimated to cost $1.1 million. The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs is supplying seven hundred thousand.

All in hopes of improving the aging system.

Rinsch says, "It needs updated and improved to help get the when we have the big rains and everything. Help get the rainwater away."