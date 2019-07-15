Clear

OWI charges against Brazil's assistant police chief dismissed as part of plea

A plea agreement has been accepted in a drunk driving case involving the assistant police chief of Brazil.

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 5:49 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2019 6:31 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A plea agreement has been accepted in a drunk driving case involving the assistant police chief of Brazil.

News 10 has learned Brazil's Assistant Police Chief Dennis Archer has pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

Special Prosecutor in the case, Rob Roberts, from Vigo County, told News 10 OWI charges against Archer were dismissed on Monday, and the reckless driving charges were filed.

LINK | ASST. POLICE CHIEF IN BRAZIL ARRESTED FOR DUI

Roberts said Archer will have to spend 305 days on probation

He will be evaluated for drug and alcohol treatment and must perform 40 hours of community service.

Archer was arrested by Indiana State Police last month with a blood alcohol level of .09 percent.

Roberts said first-time offenders are typically treated the same way he treated this case.

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way