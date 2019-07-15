CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A plea agreement has been accepted in a drunk driving case involving the assistant police chief of Brazil.
News 10 has learned Brazil's Assistant Police Chief Dennis Archer has pleaded guilty to reckless driving.
Special Prosecutor in the case, Rob Roberts, from Vigo County, told News 10 OWI charges against Archer were dismissed on Monday, and the reckless driving charges were filed.
LINK | ASST. POLICE CHIEF IN BRAZIL ARRESTED FOR DUI
Roberts said Archer will have to spend 305 days on probation
He will be evaluated for drug and alcohol treatment and must perform 40 hours of community service.
Archer was arrested by Indiana State Police last month with a blood alcohol level of .09 percent.
Roberts said first-time offenders are typically treated the same way he treated this case.
Related Content
- OWI charges against Brazil's assistant police chief dismissed as part of plea
- Special prosecutor assigned to a case involving Brazil's assistant police chief charged with driving drunk
- Brazil Assistant Police Chief will remain in his current position, despite DUI arrest
- What is next for arrested Brazil assistant police chief? City leadership won't issue a statement until Tuesday
- Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI
- Avon police arrest 2-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser, Jr. on OWI charge
- Mayor: Assistant Police Chief to keep position after DUI arrest
- Indiana police chief charged with theft, misconduct
- Brazil Chief releases cause of fatal Meridian Towers fire
- Women take part in self-defense class in Brazil