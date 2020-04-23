Nursing homes and care facilities hit hard by COVID-19, these are the local facilities we've confirmed have been impacted

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Data this week shows that nursing homes and long-term care facilities in the United States have seen more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths.
April 23, 2020 Update:
GLENBURN MEMORANDUM
RE: COVID-19 UPDATE
DATE: April 23, 2020
TO: All Glenburn Home Community Members
FROM: Sue Sowders, Executive Director and Jean Johanningsmeier, Administrator
(Updated as of 12:00 P.M. – April 23, 2020)
Residents of Glenburn Home
NO CHANGE - Eight (8) positive cases – All residents are being cared for on the isolated COVID-19 unit within the facility, where they are being tended to by members of our emergency staff, who have been trained to care for COVID-19 patients.
Employees of Glenburn Home:
NO CHANGE - Seven (7) positive cases – All are on fourteen (14) day quarantine.
Deaths:
NO CHANGE - Three (3) deaths - Glenburn Home has lost three residents to COVID-19. Please join us in keeping these residents and their loved ones in your prayers as they grieve these terrible losses. They need our support at this difficult time, and Glenburn Home is doing everything we can to be helpful.
We have notified public health officials as required and are following procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to contain the spread. We want to make residents, their families, and our dedicated staff aware of this situation and reassure everyone that we are on top of it.
Developments are changing day by day, minute by minute. Our focus remains on the health and well-being of our community. We must also recognize our team for the concern and commitment they have shown to our residents during this challenging time. Our mission has never been more meaningful.
We ask that our residents and staff do all that they can to support our community by following the recommendations set forth by the CDC:
• Social Distancing/staying home if possible
• Washing Hands for 20 seconds with soap and water
• Self-isolating if showing any signs or symptoms of COVID-19
• Seek medical assistance as necessary
Thank you all for your support. We will provide updates daily. If you have any questions, please let us know.
Regards,
Sue Sowders / Jean Johanningsmeier
Glenburn Home
812-847-2221
ssowders@glenburn.com / jjohanningsmeier@glenburn.com
We know of positive cases involving staff and residents at the following facilities in the Wabash Valley.
- Ketcham Memorial Center - Odon, Indiana
- Glenburn Home - Linton, Indiana
- Newton Care Center - Newton, Illinois
Ketcham and Glenburn have both reported resident deaths.
