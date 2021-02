TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can spread cheer outside a local nursing home Sunday.

Signature Healthcare of Terre Haute is hosting Winterfest!

The plan is to use all the snow to keep the residents there engaged.

You can stop by between 1 and 3 tomorrow afternoon.

You can build a snowman, use colored water to paint the snow, or play window tic-tac-toe with residents.

Organizers say this is all about having fun and making residents happy!