Nursing home is recovering after seeing second outbreak

NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - The Newton Care Center in Newton, Illinois has lost nine residents due to COVID-19.

35 staff members have tested positive from the virus since April when the virus first hit their facility.

but the nursing home says they are still Newton Strong.

As of now, one person is recovering from the virus.

The other cases are considered recovered and not active.

Newton tests everyone twice a week, that includes staff and residents.

They say they're taking every safety precaution they can to keep residents and staff safe.

but with the support of the community, the nursing home feels like they will get through this.



"We had signs that showed up at our building windows painted community services held. And there was a sign that was put outside of our door and it continues to be out there and it was Newton Strong," said administrator Paula Schoonover.

Schoonover says this outbreak is more manageable than the first.