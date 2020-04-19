Nursing home in Jasper county, Illinois reports several cases of COVID-19

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - We have new information about a nursing home in Illinois.

It is reporting several positive COVID-19 cases.

Newton Care Center in Newton, Illinois released this information.

An official at the facility said they learned about a potential case earlier this month.

They later confirmed one patient and a roommate were positive for the virus.

Now, officials said 18 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

They said the facility is working with the health department.

They've instituted visitor restrictions, and are keeping residents in quarantine according to CDC guidelines.