Nursing Home Restriction’s Impact on Families

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nursing homes and assisted living centers across the country are restricting access to visitors. This is for the safety of their residents because it is the elderly that are most susceptible to COVID-19.

Restrictions like this make it almost impossible to see your loved ones, especially if they live in a nursing home.

It’s been 10 days since Bethesda Gardens Assisted Living in Terre Haute has not allowed visitors due to COVID-19. Both of Brenda Toney’s 93-year-old parents live there and struggle with mild dementia.

The center encourages phone calls or FaceTimes, but Toney says that’s just different.

“For them, to talk to us on the phone is just not the same as actually seeing us,” Toney said, “So to actually see their children and know they’re okay means so much.”

Toney usually sees her parents almost every other day. She says they don’t know exactly what’s going on, so she went to Bethesda outside her parents window and got their attention. They chatted for a few minutes, and she was particularly touched by the interaction she had with her father.

“So we talked a little and he thanked me for coming,” she said, “I put my hand on the screen just to say goodbye and he put his hand on mine and that just about got me.”

Toney says this is hard on her and her family, but she’s looking to stay positive, do whatever it takes for the safety of the elderly, and help her parents get through this.

“It certainly isn’t easy. We’re hoping and praying that this gets taken care of because their 75th anniversary is next month,” Toney concluded, If they allow us to peek in the windows, that’s what we’ll do. Whatever it is for the safety of our parents, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Toney says she agrees with the nursing homes measures to protect those who are most at risk of getting the Coronavirus. She misses her parents very much and will continue to make every effort to keep in touch.