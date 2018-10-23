Numbers drawn for record $1.6B Mega Millions jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The winning numbers have been drawn for the record $1.6 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot, but it isn’t immediately clear if there’s a winner.
The numbers drawn in Tuesday night’s drawing are 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.
The estimated jackpot is the largest lottery prize ever. The jackpot has been growing since July when a group of California office workers won $543 million.
If no tickets match the Tuesday numbers, lottery officials say the jackpot is expected to grow to an estimated $2 billion for Friday’s drawing.
It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is a dismal 1 in 302.5 million.
Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
