Number of Indiana students graduating from public colleges on the rise

The number of students graduating from public colleges is increasing.
That's according to the Indiana Commission for High Education's new college completion report.
It is part of a series of reports that shows the state's progress in preparing Hoosiers for college and the workforce.
Just under half of all students who attend four-year colleges are graduating on time.
That's up 11 percent over five years.
At Vincennes University, the rate of one-time graduations has risen nine percent over five years.
To see the full report, click here.
