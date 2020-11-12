Now two seats have been challenged in last week's Vigo County election - here's what happens next

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Not one but two election contests have been filed in Vigo County.

Both were filed by Democratic incumbents who lost in the general election to Republican challengers.

Vigo County Auditor

In the race for Vigo County Auditor, Rebecca Coleman defeated Jim Bramble. As we reported, Colemen has two felony convictions on her record.

The convections were under her former name, Rebecca Reedy. Indiana law prohibits convicted felons from holding public office. The Vigo County Democratic Party Chairman says Coleman was not qualified to be on the ballot.

Vigo County Treasurer

In the race for Vigo County Treasurer, Josie Swalls-Thompson defeated Nancy Allsup. Allsup told News 10 she is challenging whether Swalls-Thompson is a Vigo County or even a resident of the State of Indiana.

What comes next?

Both cases will be assigned to a judge. If a judge agrees with the petitioners, the person who finished second place would be declared the winner of that particular race.

Vigo County Republican Chair Randy Gentry has not replied to our requests for comment.

See the petitions embedded below. News 10 has redacted some personal information from the documents, like Social Security numbers, specific addresses, and phone numbers.