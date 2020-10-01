Now is the time to plant certain trees and shrubs

TERRE HAUTE (WTHI) - Fall season is well underway here in the Wabash Valley. And some of us are calling it quits when it comes to planting for the season. Well those at the Apple House say we can still keep planting for the next several weeks.

“Fall is probably one of the best times to be doing landscape work of all sorts. Whether it’s large trees or small perennials or anything like that.” Says Ryan Cummins, co-owner of the Apple House in Terre Haute.

Business has been going strong though for the Apple House, even into the fall season. Many of us think that planting anything right now may not be a good idea with cold temperatures close by. However, we are still seeing plenty of sunshine during the day and with above freezing temperatures overnight, now is the best time to get those large trees and small perennials in the ground.

“You’ll get a lot of root growth in the fall on both large trees, shrubs, perennials, things like that so they can get established before the winter weather” - Cummins said.

Frost and freezing temperatures will be in the forecast very soon. So if you still have your summer plants like tomatoes, peppers, or other vegetables, be sure to cover them with a blanket overnight if temperatures will get below 35 degrees.

Just be sure to start cleaning out debris, old stems, and old foliage from your garden so certain types of fungus does not begin to grow and impact next year’s yield. Cummins also says to be sure to remember how your yield did this year.

“So make notes now here in fall of 2020 of what problems you had in the garden and be ready to take steps before those problems occur in 2021”.

If you want to keep things going even into the winter, the Apple House is now offering a hydroponic and indoor containter gardening section.

There are still plenty of options for you to get outside and work on that green thumb in the fall. But do it fast because that cooler weather is coming.