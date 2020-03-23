Now hiring: Retail stores set to go on a hiring spree with increased shopping demand

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Some essential businesses are in the hiring mode right now. Places like grocery stores are looking for help to keep up with demand.
In the coming months, Walmart hopes to hire 2,000 people in Indiana alone.
Dollar General is aiming to hire up to 50,000 employees nationwide by the end of April.
Kroger is also hiring.
Below, you can find information on how to apply for these jobs.
