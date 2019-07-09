Now hiring: New Menards looking for full and part-time workers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Are you looking for a job?
Workers are currently in the process of building a new Menards in southern Vigo County.
It will be located near U.S. 41 and Woodsmall Drive.
Officials have not announced an opening date, but they are looking for employees.
People who are interested are encouraged to stop by the store starting on July 10.
You can fill out an application and receive an interview on site.
The company is looking for both full-time and part-time employees.
You can apply through July 19.
