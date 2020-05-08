Now hiring: Local small business expanding

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's something you won't hear too often during this pandemic. Terre Haute is getting a new business and the owner says she is hiring.

Susie Nowaskie owns a shop in Vincennes called Sarah's Family Footwear.

She decided to expand to Vigo County after realizing a lot of her customers come from the area.

Opening during a pandemic isn't something Nowaskie planned on. She says she is rolling with the punches.

"It's kind of working against us, but we're ready to move on to the next step and grow a little bit, but COVID-19 happened in the middle of it," Nowaskie said.

The shop is in Ellis Plaza. You can apply for a job here or by stopping by the store.