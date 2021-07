WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police is now accepting applications for the 82nd recruit academy.

If you are interested in becoming a state trooper, you can apply on the state website.

ISP tells us that The starting salary is $48,000 per year.

The Indiana State Police pension program provides a lifetime pension after 25 years of service.

The deadline to apply is Saturday, August 22. Applicants must be able to pass a physical ability test.