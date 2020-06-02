Now Hiring: Congressman Larry Bucshon creates virtual job board

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Congressman Larry Bucshon is inviting companies to post employment opportunities to his virtual job board.
The board will be a compilation of available jobs in southwest Indiana. It will be organized based on the county.
Companies that wish to post openings to the board will need to submit a five-minutes or less video with the following information:
- Company name
- Company locations
- Available positions
- Qualifications needed
- Company logo
The deadline to submit your company's information is June 12.
The virtual job board will be live from June 17 to July 3.