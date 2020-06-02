Now Hiring: Congressman Larry Bucshon creates virtual job board

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Congressman Larry Bucshon is inviting companies to post employment opportunities to his virtual job board.

The board will be a compilation of available jobs in southwest Indiana. It will be organized based on the county.

Companies that wish to post openings to the board will need to submit a five-minutes or less video with the following information:

Company name

Company locations

Available positions

Qualifications needed

Company logo

The deadline to submit your company's information is June 12.

The virtual job board will be live from June 17 to July 3.

Learn more here.