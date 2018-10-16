Novemeber becomes Alpha-1 awareness month

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- The month of November will bring awareness to a disease many people may not even know they have. Mayor Duke Bennett signed a proclamation Tuesday that designates November as Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency awareness month.
It is a genetic condition where the liver does not produce enough of the Alpha-1 protein. This protein protects the lungs, and without it, it can cause liver damage and lung disease in babies and adults.
Those suffering from the condition are grateful for the proclamation because they said it is important to bring awareness to Alpha-1.
The condition is often misdiagnosed as things like COPD or asthma.
It can be diagnosed with a simple blood test.
