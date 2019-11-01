November Look Ahead

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With October come and gone, and bring with it some wild weather, we now look ahead to November.

We look at something called the climate prediction center here at Storm Team 10.

For the next month, we have a good chance to see below-average temperatures.

As far as rainfall goes, we could see slightly drier conditions.

Again, these are long term forecasts.

They are good guesses, but things could always change very easily.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 10 for the latest updates as we head deeper into the fall season.