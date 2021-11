INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - More than half of Indiana's waste goes to landfills instead of being recycled.

This is why Governor Eric Holcomb has declared today, November 15th, "America Recycles Day."

This will allow Hoosiers to increase their recycling efforts.

This day will also shed light on committing to reducing waste, recycling every day, and buying recycled products.

Indiana diverted more than one million tons of recyclables from landfills last year.