Novelis announces $7 million investment, nearly 40 new positions in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Novelis has announced it is investing more than $7 million at its manufacturing facility in Terre Haute.

The investment includes hiring 37 new employees and restarting several pieces of idled equipment. The plant will supply aluminum for household foil products later this year. The company says it recently secured several multi-year agreements with key customers.

“Novelis has been a strong community partner here in the Wabash Valley for more than 60 years and this investment solidifies not only our leadership position in the aluminum foil market, but also our commitment to bringing new, sustainable jobs to this region,” said Ryan Smith, Plant Manager.

The company stopped producing household foil in 2014, citing unfavorable market dynamics. Since then, the U.S. Aluminum Association’s Trade Enforcement Working Group, of which Novelis is a member, has filed antidumping and countervailing duty cases against several countries from which unfairly priced aluminum foil has been imported into the United States.

“Novelis contributes to our state’s strong and diversified manufacturing sector, which boasts more than 9,000 facilities across Indiana," said Jim Staton, SVP and chief business development officer for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. "These manufacturers provide thousands of quality Hoosier jobs, and I applaud Novelis for being innovative and adapting to the current market to grow their operations.”

Based on the company's job creation plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Novelis up to $475,000 in conditional tax credits, which are performance-based. The Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation approved additional incentives.

Novelis is hiring for available positions that include operators, mechanics, electricians, engineers, and other operational leadership roles. Interested candidates can learn more by visiting novelis.com/careers.