Notice the tips of tree branches dead? Here's why

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) -- You may have noticed the ends of tree branches turning brown, wilting, and dying. The common term for this condition is "flagging." One expert told News 10 that cicadas are to blame.

"You have random branches that were green one day and dead the next," explained Brazil resident Kimberly Wetnight.

In recent weeks, Wetnight noticed a change in trees across town and reached out to News 10 for answers. Although random dead branches look concerning, experts say, cicadas are the culprits.

"The female cicada makes a slit with a structure on her called an ovipositor, and that slit is where she lays her eggs in it," explained Ryan Cummins, the Co-Owner of the Apple House Home and Garden Center in Terre Haute.

Cummins said the branch usually dies off from the location where the cicada made that slit to the end of the tree branch.

He continued, "then a summer thunderstorm comes through, breaks those or knocks those off the tree, they fall to the ground, the eggs hatch, and the cycle starts all over again."

He explained that it's less common to see flagging in urban areas than in rural ones because it's less likely that the soil has been disturbed in the last 17 years.

Once News 10 told Wetnight what was causing leaves to wilt, she was relieved to know that it's just a natural process.

Although the cicada damage on trees might look significant, when you look at the life span of a tree, the damage is minor.