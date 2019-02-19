Clear
'...Not just cows, sows, and plows.' FFA Week gives members a chance to share their stories

This week is National FFA Week, and chapters across the country are celebrating by sharing their stories.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 2:44 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

FFA Week is a time to spread the word about the organization.

FFA Week is a time to spread the word about the organization.

Each day has a theme to get everyone involved.

Members in Sullivan will celebrate this week by driving their tractors on the square.

Teachers say its all about getting the message out.

"FFA has broadened its horizons and everything. It really shows kids the different areas of agriculture. It's not just cows, sows, and plows anymore," Kerry Travis, an FFA teacher at Oblong High School said.

Tuesday is 'Give FFA Day.'

It's a single day where members ask for donations.

If you would like to donate or learn more, click here.

