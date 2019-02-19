SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - This week is National FFA Week, and chapters across the country are celebrating by sharing their stories.
FFA Week is a time to spread the word about the organization.
Each day has a theme to get everyone involved.
Members in Sullivan will celebrate this week by driving their tractors on the square.
Teachers say its all about getting the message out.
"FFA has broadened its horizons and everything. It really shows kids the different areas of agriculture. It's not just cows, sows, and plows anymore," Kerry Travis, an FFA teacher at Oblong High School said.
Tuesday is 'Give FFA Day.'
It's a single day where members ask for donations.
If you would like to donate or learn more, click here.
Related Content
- '...Not just cows, sows, and plows.' FFA Week gives members a chance to share their stories
- Sullivan FFA celebrates during annual banquet
- Sullivan County FFA Project grows to completion
- Woman recognized for sharing stories of the Holocaust
- Brazil property damaged from snow plow trucks
- Truck carrying cows on U.S. 41 tips, several cows dead, more were on the loose
- New members of Congress are sharing on social media like never before
- Linton man dies after crashing motorcycle into a cow
- Ohio man says rescued cow is a regular backseat passenger
- Community forum gave residents a chance to question some city council members