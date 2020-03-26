Not everyone will fit the criteria to be tested for COVID-19. Here's what you should know

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- According to the Vigo County Health Department, more than 80 people have been tested for COVID-19 at Union Hospital in Terre Haute. The number of cases and tests given could continue to rise, but you have to meet certain criteria when it comes to being tested.

Coughing, shortness of breath, and a fever are all symptoms of COVID-19. But, just because you have those symptoms does not mean you're going to be tested.

Barry Nicoson is the EMA Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for Union Hospital. He said it all depends on the patient.

"If you're a young healthy person who may have come into contact or believe that you may have it and you're exhibiting the symptoms, but you're relatively healthy. You're going to be told to go home," Nicoson said.

Nicoson said that means the majority of cases will be told to simply go home and self isolate.

He said when the outbreak first started they were only testing patients we are high risk or were being hospitalized.

"Now we have a tent set up and we have a provider out there and we're seeing patients in the tent," he said.

Nicoson said they still only have limited tests to offer. So, right now you have to meet certain criteria before you can officially be tested.

"People call several times, 'I wanna be tested, I wanna be tested,' but if you don't meet the criteria we are standing fast on that," he said. "We are limited on testing supplies so we need to be very very selective and careful."

And he said the most important thing is social distancing.

"COVID-19 is very contagious. We need to be very smart on social distancing. We need to be very smart on isolating and not going and not showing up just to say hi to people. We just can't do that," he said.

So, what are the criteria to get tested?

According to the CDC, the top priority is hospitalized patients and symptomatic healthcare workers.

The second priority is patients in long-term care facilities with symptoms, people 65 years of age and older with symptoms., people with underlying conditions with symptoms. and first responders with symptoms.

To learn more information about COVID-19 or other criteria to get tested, you can visit the Center for Disease Control website, here.