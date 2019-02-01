Clear

Not caused by the weather...but weather-related: THFD battled several fires during the extreme cold

Fire specialists have provided us with a number of helpful reminders in order to keep you and your family safe during the winter months...and to prevent a fire from happening in the first place.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 1:36 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department told us they have responded to several fires over the last few days.

Those fires were not necessarily caused by the cold weather...but they were weather-related.

