Clear

Not a ‘tattooed guy’: Larry Bird wants mural changed

A lawyer for the former NBA star has asked an artist to remove certain tattoos from a large painting of Bird on an Indianapolis multi-family residence. The tattoos include two rabbits mating on his right arm and a spider web on a shoulder.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 1:01 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Larry Bird likes the mural but not the tatts.

A lawyer for the former NBA star has asked an artist to remove certain tattoos from a large painting of Bird on an Indianapolis multi-family residence. The tattoos include two rabbits mating on his right arm and a spider web on a shoulder.

Artist Jules Muck painted Bird in a blue basketball uniform. It’s a replica of a 1977 Sports Illustrated cover when he played for Indiana State.

Attorney Gary Sallee says Bird “needs to protect” his brand and “doesn’t want to be seen as a tattooed guy.” Muck says she adds things like tattoos to her art to avoid creating a complete copy of a photo.

She says she’s trying to reach an agreement with Bird’s representatives.

You can see the mural here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Foggy, cloudy start, warmer later.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

New vaping program to be introduced in Vigo County Schools

Image

Wednesday: Cloudy start, sunshine later. HIGH: 87

Image

The Make a Wish Foundation is looking for volunteers

Image

Two Clark County towns attempt world record for largest items

Image

Jerry Nunez

Image

THN NORTHVIEW

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rose Hulman is studying an asteroid that will come closer to the Earth than the moon

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'