Not cleaning up your yard debris may actually be good

If you leave many of the limbs and leaves in your yard, it may be beneficial in the long run.

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 6:36 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Most of the autumn leaves have fallen, but leaving some of the sticks and leaves in your yard may actually be beneficial.

"The Audubon Society, national wildlife association, they all say if you want to try to create a nice haven for your yard for birds and other animals in the fall, you don't necessarily have to clean up every single leaf."

Peter Coppinger is a Professor of Biology at Rose Hulman Institute of Technology.

He says leaving most of the debris is helpful.

However, if you aren't careful, they could cause harm.

"Now you don't want to leave a big mat of leaves covering your yard. That's going to promote mold growth that smothers the grass, doesn't let sunlight or air penetrate."

Instead, just take the lawn mower over the leaves a few times.

"But, if you mulch those leaves and let them fall in between the blades of grass, that can help fertilize your yard, and also, as research has shown, help to reduce the number of weeds next spring, including dandelions."

There are also other things it benefits, too.

"If you remember those wooly bear caterpillars running all over the place this past fall, they're looking for a place to hang out for the winter. They're gonna find those underneath sticks and logs and leaves in your garden."

And taking it another step further, tree limbs and sticks can be good for birds too.

"If you've got the space available, it's not a bad idea to make a little brush pile. Take some of the leaves off your yard and put them on the brush pile. That's gonna be a nice little habitat for some of those birds, things like sparrows, to protect themselves against the bitterly cold nights of this winter."

By doing so, you'll be helping out all the critters, and have a better-looking yard come next spring.

