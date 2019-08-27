Northview hosts community night to celebrate new turf field

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Northview Knights will use their new turf field for the first time this week.

Workers spent several weeks installing the new turf field and scoreboard.

The school hosted a community night and ribbon cutting on Tuesday evening.

The soccer and football teams will use the field.

Northview's principal told News 10 it's great to have this new asset.

"You want to come out and look at it, I've tried not to. You come out here and see the people in the stands and the football team on the field after practice, and you're like a kid on Christmas," Principal Chris Mauk said.

The school also announced it'll name the field after Jerry Anderson.

He was a teacher, coach, and athletic director.

There will be a dedication before the West Vigo game on September 13.