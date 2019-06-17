Northview football field to be renamed after longtime coach

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Community School Corporation is honoring a longtime coach and athletic director.

The school board voted to name the Northview football field after Jerry Anderson.

It'll be called 'Jerry Anderson Field.'

From here, school officials will put a plan into place for implementing the change.

Anderson played football for the former Brazil High School.

He returned as a coach and then transferred to Northview after the school opened.