CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Community School Corporation is honoring a longtime coach and athletic director.
The school board voted to name the Northview football field after Jerry Anderson.
It'll be called 'Jerry Anderson Field.'
From here, school officials will put a plan into place for implementing the change.
Anderson played football for the former Brazil High School.
He returned as a coach and then transferred to Northview after the school opened.
Related Content
- Northview football field to be renamed after longtime coach
- Support the Sycamores in continuing the legacy of longtime coach
- Northview drum-a-thon
- Cabin ravaged by fire rededicated and renamed
- Longtime city clerk announces his retirement
- Saying goodbye to longtime firefighter and historian
- Golden Apple: Northview High School's Michele Hunter
- Former youth football coach admits to sexually abusing young girls
- Longtime State Representative Clyde Kersey not seeking re-election
- Indiana’s longtime child services director is stepping down
Scroll for more content...