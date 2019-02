CLAY COUNTY. Ind. (WTHI) -- Practice makes perfect and that's exactly what the Northview high school band did Saturday.

For 12 hours, the band practiced their routines.

They call it the drum-a-thon.

Every year, they ask for sponsors to help raise money for the band.

Plus, the 12 hours helps them get ready for competitions.

The money raised helps fund a whole year of indoor percussion at Northview.