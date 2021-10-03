Northview boys tennis win sectionals

Terre Haute, Ind. (WTHI) - The Northview Knights boys tennis won the Sectional title during Saturday's match against Greencastle.

Here are the full results:

1 Singles: Ethan Dehart vs Holton Miller: 6-7(7-9), (6-1), (6-4)

2 Singles: Christian Roembke vs Elijiah Hardwick: (6-2), (7-5)

3 Singles: Tucker Allen vs Jacob Carter: (6-3), (6-4)

1 Doubles: Landon Carr and Drew Cook vs Elijah Callahan and Jay Glotzbach: (6-0), (6-1)

2 Doubles: Hunter Johnson and Caden Schrader vs Andrew Adams and Evan Harris: (6-1), (6-3)

Northview will play Park Heritage on Tuesday at 5:00 PM in Crawfordsville.