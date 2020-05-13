Northview High School places signs to honor seniors

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Several local communities are finding unique ways to honor the class of 2020.
Outside of Northview High School in Brazil, you'll find signs that feature the names of graduating seniors.
It's a way to honor all of their accomplishments.
