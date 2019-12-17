Clear
Northview High School leaders warn of fundraising scam

Photo Credit: Scott Buell, Northview High School

Leaders at a Clay County high school say scammers are using their logo to try and rip-off businesses.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 2:46 PM
Updated: Dec 17, 2019 2:58 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Leaders at a Clay County high school say scammers are using their logo to try and rip-off businesses.

Northview High School made a post on its Facebook page warning local businesses about the scam.

According to the post, a company claiming to be based out of Texas reached out to a local business and told them Northview was doing a fundraiser and they could put their logo on souvenir cups for a fee.

That business, in good faith, reportedly allowed the scammer to use their logo and paid the money.

Northview leaders said they have never used this type of fundraiser and would not use third-party solicitation for fundraising.

If you or your business has been contacted by someone claiming to be doing a fundraiser for the school to call one of their athletic director's at 812-448-2661.

