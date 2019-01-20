WAKARUSA, Ind. (AP) - A northern Indiana county with a large Amish population is moving ahead with plans to add lanes along local roads just for horse-drawn buggies.
Elkhart County's commissioners voted earlier this month in favor of building the buggy lanes.
Commissioner Mike Yoder tells WSBT-TV that the lanes are needed because of recent accidents, some of them deadly, involving buggies.
Yoder says nearly 3 miles of buggy lanes are planned along a county road near Wakarusa, and State Routes 19 and 119.
He says the roads will be widened to accommodate the buggies-only lanes. Yoder says the roadways carry everything from semi-trucks to passenger cars to Amish buggies "so it's a really good project to improve public safety."
Officials say the first mile stretch of the project will begin in 2020.
___
Information from: WSBT-TV,
http://www.wsbt.com/
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
1/20/2019 10:05:05 AM (GMT -5:00)
Related Content
- Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies
- 1 critical after van hits buggy
- Shelters open in northern Indiana as flooding continues
- One person hospitalized after an ambulance crashed into a buggy in Daviess County
- Man was allegedly drunk when he crashed into a buggy in Parke County over the weekend
- Atheists promote ‘faithless’ in Indiana public building
- Video of draft horses pulling a semi goes viral as Mabel man goes back to Amish roots
- Sheriffs office reminds drivers to lookout for buggies after Saturday incident
- More than 900 Indiana school buildings checked for lead
- Collapsing Parke County building receives inspection