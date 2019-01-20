Clear
Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Credit: WTHI Graphics Team, Google Earth

A northern Indiana county with a large Amish population is moving ahead with plans to add lanes along local roads just for horse-drawn buggies.

Posted: Jan. 20, 2019 7:30 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

Elkhart County's commissioners voted earlier this month in favor of building the buggy lanes.

Commissioner Mike Yoder tells WSBT-TV that the lanes are needed because of recent accidents, some of them deadly, involving buggies.

Yoder says nearly 3 miles of buggy lanes are planned along a county road near Wakarusa, and State Routes 19 and 119.

He says the roads will be widened to accommodate the buggies-only lanes. Yoder says the roadways carry everything from semi-trucks to passenger cars to Amish buggies "so it's a really good project to improve public safety."

Officials say the first mile stretch of the project will begin in 2020.

