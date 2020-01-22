North vs South high school rival games move back to Indiana State University

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute's crosstown rival games are moving back to Indiana State University.

News 10 has learned the North vs South football game will move back to ISU's Memorial Stadium later this year. The boy's and girl's basketball games will also move to the Hulman Center.

The football game will take place on September 11 with the basketball game happening on January 15, 2021.

In a statement, the school corporation said: “We’re excited to bring the energy of these venues back to the North-South rivalry in both football and basketball”

This story is still developing. We will bring you more as soon as it becomes available.