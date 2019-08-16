Clear

North Vermillion wins Colts Leadership Challenge

The North Vermillion Falcons are holding a championship title.

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The North Vermillion Falcons are holding a championship title.

The football team won the 2019 Colts Leadership Challenge.

It's a competition for the largest blood drive.

This is the team's sixth title with the competition. More than 100 donors raised around 80 units of blood.

That is the most among all 53 teams that participated.

School leaders say it is something everyone has gotten behind.

"We're always looking for service, leadership, and character development. And this is something that everyone kind of bought into," Athletic Director Martin Brown.

This was the seventh year for the competition.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Showers move back in
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Linton

Image

Sullivan

Image

West Vigo

Image

THN Football

Image

TH South football

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

North Vermillion wins Colts Leadership Challenge

Image

10 inmates complete Ivy Tech welding program

Image

Judges select a winner for Ribs on the River

Image

Terre Haute based business moves to a new location

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States