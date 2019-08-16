North Vermillion wins Colts Leadership Challenge

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The North Vermillion Falcons are holding a championship title.

The football team won the 2019 Colts Leadership Challenge.

It's a competition for the largest blood drive.

This is the team's sixth title with the competition. More than 100 donors raised around 80 units of blood.

That is the most among all 53 teams that participated.

School leaders say it is something everyone has gotten behind.

"We're always looking for service, leadership, and character development. And this is something that everyone kind of bought into," Athletic Director Martin Brown.

This was the seventh year for the competition.