NORTH VERMILLION, Ind. (WTHI) - Students in another wabash valley district will also return to class this week.

Students in the North Vermillion School Corporation head back to school this Tuesday.

School was supposed to start last week but was pushed due to an increase in covid-19 case numbers in the county.

Like other schools, masks are required, and social distancing will be maintained whenever possible.

School leaders ask that if your child is sick, keep them home.