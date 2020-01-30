Clear

North Vermillion High School is putting inclusion and fun back in sports

North Vermillion High School has a new basketball team. It's made-up of both girls and boys. Its goal is to spread fun and inclusion across the school.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 6:37 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-- This is the first year for the Unified North Vermillion Falcons Basketball team. Some we spoke with say this new team is becoming the heartbeat for the entire school.

You can find Caleb Youngblood working on his jump shot behind the 3 pt line. He said on the court is where he belongs.

"The first time that I heard about it I got so excited I want to be apart of these falcons," said Youngblood. 

Now, Youngblood and his teammates make up the school's first unified team. It gives students like Caleb who live with disabilities the chance to play in a big Friday night game. 

On Thursday, we stopped by the school to check out their practice.

They worked on layups and dribbling up and down the court. We even played a game of knock out! Brooklyn Brown says this is unlike any team you've seen before.

"It's just a group of kids who just want to play sports and have everyone cheer for them," said Brown. 

The team is lead by the athletes and students like Brown. She said the team is already winning over the hearts of everyone in the school. The team is a project with the Special Olympics and the IHSAA. Brown said it's refreshing to be able to see everyone play a sport they love.

"It's like crazy how like even when they shoot and miss and take a shot they're just as excited if they would've made it. They just stay positive and it's just so great to watch," said Brown.

Brown also said the team spreads the message of inclusion and growing relationships around the school. Meanwhile, Youngblood told said he'll be ready to hear the crowd cheer for his team.

"We can have teamwork. I can do teamwork by doing other stuff with my teammates," said Brown.

The team will be on the court for the first time this Friday. They'll have a shoot around during the halftime game.

Next week is their season opener. They'll have their first game at halftime vs South Vermillion.

