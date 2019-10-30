TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has announced its winners of the 2019 school and community partnership grant.
North Knox High School was one of 13 organizations to receive the $80,000 grant. It will help fund programs that support college and career readiness.
Those are programs like 21st Century Scholar.
Related Content
- North Knox HS receives $80k Grant
- Knox County receives grant money for drug court
- North Knox receives grant funding to improve mental health options for students
- Marshall to receive housing grant
- North Knox Swimland hopes to reopen
- Knox County will soon want your input with grant process
- Sullivan County Humane Society receives $1,000 grant
- 20/20 vision: Will Center receives $1,000 grant
- Homework Hotline receives $2.85 million grant
- Two local counties receive grant for Narcan
Scroll for more content...