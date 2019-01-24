North East School Corporation is getting big changes

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - North East School Corporation is looking at some pretty big changes for the new year.

New programs to help their students after they graduate.

A new graduation pathway that eliminates I-step and construction projects to beef up security.

But, their biggest change is consolidating schools.

"The 7th and 8th-grade students will be housed here at North Central High School," Don Ransford, School board member said. "The 6th-grade students will be at their two respected elementary's."

This means the now middle school will be re-purposed as the central office.

Putting the Superintendent and his staff in that building.

Jerry Baker was at the meeting Wednesday night.

He has 2 grand-kids in the corporation.

"One's a 5th grader and ones a 7th grader. The 5th grader will stay there one more year. The 7th grader will be here next year and you know this is a whole new environment for him," Jerry Baker, Farmersburg resident. "But it was a new environment when he moved from the elementary school to the middle school. So, he's made half that step already. I think he'll survive it. I think these kids will too."

Last year when the corporation proposed they consolidate schools baker did not like the idea.

"It meant a loss of locality identification," Baker said.

With this new idea, Baker's on board.

"I think long term this can work out to the betterment of all these children. So, I'm all for it." He said.

Superintendent Baker said all current employees will keep their jobs even though they are losing one building in the corporation.