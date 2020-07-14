North Daviess welcomes new superintendent

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Jodi Berry has worked at North Daviess since 1996. She began as a teacher, then to administrator, and now the district's superintendent. In her role, she says she wants to improve the programs they are already doing.

Berry says, "I am looking forward to continuing all of the great education strategies and the initiatives that we are currently doing but taking them maybe deeper and even better. To further benefit the kids."

Berry takes the leadership position during the COVID-19 pandemic. She says the help provided from other school districts has been immense.

Berry explains, "Working from within the corporation has been one of the biggest blessings on dealing with all the COVID strategies and the re-opening of schools. I can't say enough also, the two counties Daviess county and martin county, the superintendents worked so closely together."

North Daviess plans on re-opening on August 12th. Berry says she is ready to take on the challenge of the new year.

Berry says, "I don't think the challenges are done. We're doing our best to be proactive. But no matter what our plan says we know there is going to be some reaction that we're going to have to do throughout the school year."