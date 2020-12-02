North Daviess staff prepare for return to in-person classes

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The decision to move to remote learning in Daviess county came less than 24 hours before class Monday, November 23rd. It took many school leaders by surprise. But North Daviess superintendent Jodi Berry says they were ready.

Berry says, "Our teachers embraced it. And we've been preaching all along and they've been prepared that it could happen one night. And then the next morning we're going to go red. So they were prepared. But I think for the most part it's been going really well."

Daviess county will go back green on December 4th. North Daviess will take advantage of the move. In-person classes will return on Friday.

The school's size means they are able to easily adjust to an earlier date. Which means eliminating some of the problems the rural school faces.

Berry explains, "We wrote some grants and got some jet packs to help with the connectivity issues. But it's just not the same as being in class with your peers and with your instructor."

The move to red was due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Daviess county. At the time North Daviess was seeing only a 10% absentee rate. Berry says the district has been successful in keeping the virus at bay and out of schools. When students go back on Friday they can expect the same restrictions to make sure that stays the same.

Berry says, "We've been doing our social distancing, our disinfecting, our masks. Encouraging kids to just keep their distance during non-structured time."